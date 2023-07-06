Temperatures Heating Up
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

The weekend is trending towards much warmer temperatures. If you are planning to spend significant time outdoors during this period, take regular breaks, drink plenty of water and never leave anyone or pets in vehicles.

Billings, MT

Right Now
59°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 79%
  • Feels Like: 58°
  • Heat Index: 59°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 58°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:31:54 AM
  • Sunset: 09:06:22 PM
  • Dew Point: 52°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High 81F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.

Recommended for you