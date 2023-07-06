The weekend is trending towards much warmer temperatures. If you are planning to spend significant time outdoors during this period, take regular breaks, drink plenty of water and never leave anyone or pets in vehicles.
Temperatures Heating Up
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
- Updated
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:54 AM
- Sunset: 09:06:22 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 81F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed in accident near Billings Friday
- Carbon County Sheriff’s Office trying to ID person
- Hit-and-run kills one pedestrian, injures another, suspect in custody
- Billings girl still missing; police ask for help
- Celebrate Freedom adds free activities to July 4 party at MetraPark
- Body found in Yellowstone River near Emigrant
- Severe Weather Possible: Thursday
- Man admits making harassing calls to African American woman employed at Billings church
- Emergency closure at Holmgren Fishing Access Site
- Skyview basketball star Breanna Williams commits to Maryland
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:54 AM
- Sunset: 09:06:22 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 81F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:31:54 AM
Sunset: 09:06:22 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:32:38 AM
Sunset: 09:05:56 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 56F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:33:23 AM
Sunset: 09:05:27 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:34:10 AM
Sunset: 09:04:57 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:34:59 AM
Sunset: 09:04:23 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:35:49 AM
Sunset: 09:03:48 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:36:40 AM
Sunset: 09:03:10 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.