Western Montana:

The western side of the state is starting the work week with new snowfall and dangerously low temperatures. Travel is expected to be slick and slow-going. Strong winds continue in east west aligned valleys and canyons today while snow showers are decreasing across the region.

Wind chills will be a concern along Highway 12 from MacDonald Pass to Garrison Junction and Highway 200 from Rogers Pass to Clearwater Junction, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated areas, such as MacDonald Pass will see a windchill around -30° or lower. Wind chills around -20° will be more widespread across the area.

Central Montana:

Areas of central Montana will brace for severe wind chill, before hazardous travel conditions Tuesday. Blowing and drifting snow is expected, with visibility less than a half mile in open areas.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Drifting snow could cause some lane blockage.

Eastern Montana:

The Eastern side of the state will see severe wind chill for President's Day. Near Billings, there's a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4. Wind chill values as low as -25. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.