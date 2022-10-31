Strong Gusty Winds

Strong to gusty southwest winds will affect the Livingston and Nye areas through Wednesday morning, occasionally reaching 60 mph. Drivers of high-profile vehicles, and those pulling trailers, may find travel difficult and hazardous.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 36%
- Feels Like: 51°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 51°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:53:19 AM
- Sunset: 06:02:03 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:53:19 AM
Sunset: 06:02:03 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:54:42 AM
Sunset: 06:00:37 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:56:05 AM
Sunset: 05:59:13 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: WSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:57:28 AM
Sunset: 05:57:50 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:58:52 AM
Sunset: 05:56:28 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 08:00:15 AM
Sunset: 05:55:08 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 07:01:38 AM
Sunset: 04:53:50 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: E @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.