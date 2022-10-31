Strong Gusty Winds
KULR

Strong to gusty southwest winds will affect the Livingston and Nye areas through Wednesday morning, occasionally reaching 60 mph. Drivers of high-profile vehicles, and those pulling trailers, may find travel difficult and hazardous. 

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
54°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 36%
  • Feels Like: 51°
  • Heat Index: 54°
  • Wind: 10 mph
  • Wind Chill: 51°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:53:19 AM
  • Sunset: 06:02:03 PM
  • Dew Point: 28°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Recommended for you