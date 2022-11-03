Strong Gusty Winds: This Weekend

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten or shelter loose objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&