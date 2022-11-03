Strong Gusty Winds: This Weekend

Strong west to southwest winds are expected across south central Montana Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. The strongest winds will be Friday night into Saturday afternoon, with wind gusts between 45-65 mph. Be sure to secure any loose items you may have outside, and be prepared for strong crosswinds while driving.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 32°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:57:32 AM
- Sunset: 05:57:56 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten or shelter loose objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:57:32 AM
Sunset: 05:57:56 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:58:55 AM
Sunset: 05:56:34 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 08:00:18 AM
Sunset: 05:55:15 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: W @ 29 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:41 AM
Sunset: 04:53:56 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ESE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 07:03:05 AM
Sunset: 04:52:39 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM
Sunset: 04:51:24 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 9F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 07:05:52 AM
Sunset: 04:50:11 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
