Strong Gusty Winds: This Weekend
Strong west to southwest winds are expected across south central Montana Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. The strongest winds will be Friday night into Saturday afternoon, with wind gusts between 45-65 mph. Be sure to secure any loose items you may have outside, and be prepared for strong crosswinds while driving.

Billings, MT

Right Now
32°
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Feels Like: 25°
  • Heat Index: 32°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 25°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:57:32 AM
  • Sunset: 05:57:56 PM
  • Dew Point: 23°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Fasten or shelter loose objects in a safe location prior to the
onset of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and
trampolines.

&&

