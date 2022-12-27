Strong Crosswinds Near the Foothills
Winds will continue to be strong along the western foothills through Wednesday morning. The strongest winds in our region will be around Livingston, with gusts up to 60-70mph, with gusts of 45-55mph expected from Big Timber to Harlowton. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
42°
  • Humidity: 50%
  • Feels Like: 32°
  • Heat Index: 42°
  • Wind: 23 mph
  • Wind Chill: 32°
  • UV Index: 1 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:54:58 AM
  • Sunset: 04:37:26 PM
  • Dew Point: 25°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. High near 45F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

