Strong Crosswinds Near the Foothills

Winds will continue to be strong along the western foothills through Wednesday morning. The strongest winds in our region will be around Livingston, with gusts up to 60-70mph, with gusts of 45-55mph expected from Big Timber to Harlowton.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 42°
- Wind: 23 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:54:58 AM
- Sunset: 04:37:26 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with gusty winds. High near 45F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:54:58 AM
Sunset: 04:37:26 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 24 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:55:10 AM
Sunset: 04:38:14 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:55:18 AM
Sunset: 04:39:04 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:55:24 AM
Sunset: 04:39:56 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:55:27 AM
Sunset: 04:40:51 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:55:28 AM
Sunset: 04:41:47 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:55:25 AM
Sunset: 04:42:45 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
