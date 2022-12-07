Strong Crosswinds Along Foothills
KULR

Periods of strong west to southwest winds will continue in the western foothills Wednesday night through Friday morning. The strongest winds will be in the evening and overnight hours, making travel difficult along portions of I-90 from Big Timber to Livingston and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton for high-profile vehicles, and those pulling trailers. 

Billings, MT

