Strong Crosswinds Along Foothills

Periods of strong west to southwest winds will continue in the western foothills Wednesday night through Friday morning. The strongest winds will be in the evening and overnight hours, making travel difficult along portions of I-90 from Big Timber to Livingston and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton for high-profile vehicles, and those pulling trailers.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 48%
- Feels Like: 28°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 28°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:42:30 AM
- Sunset: 04:30:08 PM
- Dew Point: 18°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:42:30 AM
Sunset: 04:30:08 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
A few passing clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:43:28 AM
Sunset: 04:30:05 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:44:25 AM
Sunset: 04:30:04 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:45:19 AM
Sunset: 04:30:06 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 07:46:12 AM
Sunset: 04:30:11 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 07:47:02 AM
Sunset: 04:30:19 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Snow showers. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 07:47:51 AM
Sunset: 04:30:29 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
