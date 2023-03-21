Spring Temps with Winter Conditions
KULR

Wednesday will bring another round of light snow into northern Wyoming and southern Montana. If you're located along the foothills, or will be traveling along I-90 between Billings and Sheridan, be on the lookout for slick road conditions. Thursday you can expect drier conditions with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s, with a wintry mix tracking across the region Friday afternoon before turning over into snow in the evening.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
37°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 62%
  • Feels Like: 32°
  • Heat Index: 37°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 32°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:15:52 AM
  • Sunset: 07:28:23 PM
  • Dew Point: 25°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Recommended for you