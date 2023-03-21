Spring Temps with Winter Conditions

Wednesday will bring another round of light snow into northern Wyoming and southern Montana. If you're located along the foothills, or will be traveling along I-90 between Billings and Sheridan, be on the lookout for slick road conditions. Thursday you can expect drier conditions with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s, with a wintry mix tracking across the region Friday afternoon before turning over into snow in the evening.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 62%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:15:52 AM
- Sunset: 07:28:23 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:15:52 AM
Sunset: 07:28:23 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:13:56 AM
Sunset: 07:29:42 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:11:59 AM
Sunset: 07:31:02 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:10:03 AM
Sunset: 07:32:21 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: WNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:08:06 AM
Sunset: 07:33:41 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:06:10 AM
Sunset: 07:35 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:04:14 AM
Sunset: 07:36:19 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
