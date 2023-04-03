Spring Snowstorm
KULR

A spring snowstorm will bring a period of heavy snow to parts of southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. The biggest impacts will be over Sheridan county Wyoming, far southeast Montana, along with the Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills. Travel could be very difficult in the heavy snow areas.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
31°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Feels Like: 20°
  • Heat Index: 31°
  • Wind: 17 mph
  • Wind Chill: 20°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM
  • Sunset: 07:45:37 PM
  • Dew Point: 23°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

Recommended for you