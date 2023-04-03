A spring snowstorm will bring a period of heavy snow to parts of southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. The biggest impacts will be over Sheridan county Wyoming, far southeast Montana, along with the Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills. Travel could be very difficult in the heavy snow areas.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 20°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 20°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM
- Sunset: 07:45:37 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM
Sunset: 07:45:37 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNE @ 18 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:48:59 AM
Sunset: 07:46:55 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:47:05 AM
Sunset: 07:48:13 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:45:11 AM
Sunset: 07:49:30 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:43:18 AM
Sunset: 07:50:48 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:41:25 AM
Sunset: 07:52:05 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:39:33 AM
Sunset: 07:53:23 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
