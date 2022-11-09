Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow
Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. High 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches,
greatest east of Billings.

* WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southwestern
Yellowstone, Treasure, and Northern Rosebud.

* WHEN...Until Noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will be slick and hazardous. Allow extra time for
your Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving.

For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1.

&&

