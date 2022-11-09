Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow

Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 0°
- Heat Index: 11°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 0°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:05:53 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:09 PM
- Dew Point: 7°
- Visibility: 0.5 mi
Today
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Tonight
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. High 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, greatest east of Billings. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southwestern Yellowstone, Treasure, and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slick and hazardous. Allow extra time for your Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 87%
Sunrise: 07:05:53 AM
Sunset: 04:50:09 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:07:17 AM
Sunset: 04:48:57 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:08:40 AM
Sunset: 04:47:47 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:10:03 AM
Sunset: 04:46:39 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:11:27 AM
Sunset: 04:45:33 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:12:50 AM
Sunset: 04:44:29 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:14:12 AM
Sunset: 04:43:26 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.