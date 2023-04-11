Snow Returns to the Region
After record breaking or near record breaking heat in portions of the region Tuesday, we will see a cool down on Wednesday, lasting through the work week. This will bring the chance for mixed precipitation for lower elevations and snow in higher elevations in the Wednesday-Friday timeframe. Weather will improve for the weekend with precipitation chances going away and temperatures increasing.

Right Now
66°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 27%
  • Feels Like: 66°
  • Heat Index: 66°
  • Wind: 13 mph
  • Wind Chill: 65°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:35:45 AM
  • Sunset: 07:55:48 PM
  • Dew Point: 30°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

