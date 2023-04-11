Snow Returns to the Region

After record breaking or near record breaking heat in portions of the region Tuesday, we will see a cool down on Wednesday, lasting through the work week. This will bring the chance for mixed precipitation for lower elevations and snow in higher elevations in the Wednesday-Friday timeframe. Weather will improve for the weekend with precipitation chances going away and temperatures increasing.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 27%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:35:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:55:48 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:35:45 AM
Sunset: 07:55:48 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:33:55 AM
Sunset: 07:57:05 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: ENE @ 17 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 06:32:06 AM
Sunset: 07:58:22 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Rain and snow in the evening. A snow shower or two late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:30:17 AM
Sunset: 07:59:39 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:28:29 AM
Sunset: 08:00:56 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:26:42 AM
Sunset: 08:02:12 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:24:56 AM
Sunset: 08:03:29 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
