Snow & Cold Wind Chills: Tues PM - Wed AM

Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected in the foothills from Livingston to Big Timber and also the Nye vicinity. Visibility will drop below 2 miles at times, and could even drop to less than a quarter mile locally. Snow will remain across portions of Northeast Montana before exiting to the east Tuesday evening, with cold air will settling across much of the region with wind chills as low at 35 below zero expected along the Hi-Line.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 12°
- Heat Index: 21°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 12°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:41:33 AM
- Sunset: 04:30:22 PM
- Dew Point: 14°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:41:33 AM
Sunset: 04:30:22 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:42:33 AM
Sunset: 04:30:15 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:43:31 AM
Sunset: 04:30:12 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:44:27 AM
Sunset: 04:30:11 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:45:22 AM
Sunset: 04:30:13 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 07:46:14 AM
Sunset: 04:30:18 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 07:47:05 AM
Sunset: 04:30:26 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
