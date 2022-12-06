Snow & Cold Wind Chills: Tues PM - Wed AM
Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected in the foothills from Livingston to Big Timber and also the Nye vicinity. Visibility will drop below 2 miles at times, and could even drop to less than a quarter mile locally. Snow will remain across portions of Northeast Montana before exiting to the east Tuesday evening, with cold air will settling across much of the region with wind chills as low at 35 below zero expected along the Hi-Line.

Billings, MT

Right Now
21°
Clear
  • Humidity: 75%
  • Feels Like: 12°
  • Heat Index: 21°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 12°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:41:33 AM
  • Sunset: 04:30:22 PM
  • Dew Point: 14°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

