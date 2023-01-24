Snow and Much Colder Temperatures

Widespread snow will begin to move into our region Friday, with poor travel conditions expected across the state. The coldest temperatures we've seen all year will also occur this weekend, with highs only in the single digits by Sunday. It's been a warm January, so make sure you take precautions before we enter our next cold stretch.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:44:35 AM
Sunset: 05:08:35 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: W @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:43:38 AM
Sunset: 05:09:59 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:42:38 AM
Sunset: 05:11:24 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WSW @ 26 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 82%
Sunrise: 07:41:36 AM
Sunset: 05:12:49 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:40:33 AM
Sunset: 05:14:16 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 2F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 07:39:27 AM
Sunset: 05:15:42 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low -14F. N winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
Sunset: 05:17:09 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low -8F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
