Snow and Much Colder Temperatures
KULR

Widespread snow will begin to move into our region Friday, with poor travel conditions expected across the state.  The coldest temperatures we've seen all year will also occur this weekend, with highs only in the single digits by Sunday. It's been a warm January, so make sure you take precautions before we enter our next cold stretch.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
31°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 68%
  • Feels Like: 22°
  • Heat Index: 31°
  • Wind: 12 mph
  • Wind Chill: 22°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:44:35 AM
  • Sunset: 05:08:35 PM
  • Dew Point: 22°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Recommended for you