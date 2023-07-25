Slightly Cooler Temperatures
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

The latter end of this week will feature slightly cooler temperatures, returning to near seasonal. Many locations will see temperatures back in the mid 80s and 90s.

Billings, MT

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Hot. High around 95F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...High temperatures will range from 96 to 102 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

