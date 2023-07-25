The latter end of this week will feature slightly cooler temperatures, returning to near seasonal. Many locations will see temperatures back in the mid 80s and 90s.
Slightly Cooler Temperatures
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
- Updated
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 20%
- Feels Like: 94°
- Heat Index: 94°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 94°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:49:34 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:37 PM
- Dew Point: 47°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Hot. High around 95F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...High temperatures will range from 96 to 102 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:34 AM
Sunset: 08:51:37 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:50:40 AM
Sunset: 08:50:29 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:51:46 AM
Sunset: 08:49:19 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:52:53 AM
Sunset: 08:48:08 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:54:01 AM
Sunset: 08:46:55 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:55:09 AM
Sunset: 08:45:40 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:56:17 AM
Sunset: 08:44:23 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
