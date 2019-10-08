Several inches of snow have fallen over the Billings area overnight, leading Billings Police to put Slick Street Policy in effect.

With temperatures falling quickly to below freezing, Billings streets have become slick and icy.

The Slick Streets Policy is nothing new for the city of Billings but but with the quick turn of the weather drivers need time to get used to the snow-slicked roads.

The Slick Streets Policy is put into place once dispatch has reached a high call volume of accidents.

Captain Neil Lawrence explained once this is put in place they will only respond to accidents with injuries.

If the cars can be moved and there are no injuries then they ask drivers to move to the side, exchange insurance and move on.

He does say that if there appears to be more than 1,500 dollars in damage that the accident needs to be reported but can be done so online.

Lawrence said, "Slowing down is the biggest thing. When you're turning at intersections or corners making sure you've slowed down enough to make that turn safely. That's very important obviously. Speed.(is the) biggest thing, just slow down."

Lawrence also wants to remind you that if you like to warm up your car in the morning to make sure that your car is locked and secured to prevent theft.