Billings Slick Street Policy in effect

A significant heavy wet snowfall is expected for the KULR-8 viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

With temperatures falling quickly to below freezing, Billings streets could get slick and icy.

In those instances Billings Police may issue a "Slick Streets Policy."

The Slick Streets Policy is nothing new for the city of Billings but but with the quick turn of the weather drivers need time to get used to the snow-slicked roads.

The Slick Streets Policy is put into place once dispatch has reached a high call volume of accidents.

Captain Neil Lawrence explained once this is put in place they will only respond to accidents with injuries.

If the cars can be moved and there are no injuries then they ask drivers to move to the side, exchange insurance and move on.

He does say that if there appears to be more than 1,500 dollars in damage that the accident needs to be reported but can be done so online.

Lawrence said, "Slowing down is the biggest thing. When you're turning at intersections or corners making sure you've slowed down enough to make that turn safely. That's very important obviously. Speed.(is the) biggest thing, just slow down."

Lawrence also wants to remind you that if you like to warm up your car in the morning to make sure that your car is locked and secured to prevent theft.

Billings, MT

Right Now
74°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 18%
  • Feels Like: 74°
  • Heat Index: 74°
  • Wind: 17 mph
  • Wind Chill: 74°
  • UV Index: 4 Moderate
  • Sunrise: 07:21:52 AM
  • Sunset: 06:41:28 PM
  • Dew Point: 27°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Lots of sunshine. High around 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Much colder. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Periods of snow. Much colder. High 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
MDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES, WITH
LOCALIZED HEAVIER AMOUNTS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH
CREATING BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA.

* WHEN...FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. RAIN WILL
TRANSITION QUICKLY TO SNOW LATE TONIGHT, WITH SNOW BECOMING
HEAVY AT TIMES OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT.
RURAL TRAVEL MAY BE IMPOSSIBLE IN SOME LOCATIONS. TREE AND
POWER LINE DAMAGE IS LIKELY AND MAY RESULT IN POWER OUTAGES.
THOSE WITH HUNTING OR RECREATION INTERESTS SHOULD PREPARE
ACCORDINGLY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1.

ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT
HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS

&&

