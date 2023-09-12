Showers & Thunderstorms Wednesday Usher In Cooler Weather
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance for a passing shower and/or thunderstorm. On Wednesday, look for southwest winds turning northerly around midday as an associated cool front drops south into the region. Showers and some thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and then push east and south by evening. Much of the scattered showers and thundershowers will hug along the MT/WY border and neighboring areas along the MT/WY and South Dakota borders into Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday will range from the mid 70s west to the mid 80s east, with highs on Thursday in the 70s across the board.

Billings, MT

Right Now
81°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 28%
  • Feels Like: 81°
  • Heat Index: 81°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 81°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:48:45 AM
  • Sunset: 07:31:55 PM
  • Dew Point: 45°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

