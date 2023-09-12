Tuesday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance for a passing shower and/or thunderstorm. On Wednesday, look for southwest winds turning northerly around midday as an associated cool front drops south into the region. Showers and some thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and then push east and south by evening. Much of the scattered showers and thundershowers will hug along the MT/WY border and neighboring areas along the MT/WY and South Dakota borders into Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday will range from the mid 70s west to the mid 80s east, with highs on Thursday in the 70s across the board.
Showers & Thunderstorms Wednesday Usher In Cooler Weather
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 28%
- Feels Like: 81°
- Heat Index: 81°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 81°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:48:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:55 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:48:45 AM
Sunset: 07:31:55 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:49:59 AM
Sunset: 07:29:58 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WNW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:51:14 AM
Sunset: 07:28:01 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:52:29 AM
Sunset: 07:26:04 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:53:44 AM
Sunset: 07:24:06 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:59 AM
Sunset: 07:22:08 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:56:14 AM
Sunset: 07:20:11 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
