After some weaker hit and miss storms Thursday night, conditions will be conducive to stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce hail up to 1 inch in diameter and damaging winds. Look for cooler temps and a good chance of more showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Colder air will be brought in with Friday's storm system, bringing overnight lows below the 50s. With regards to smoke, there is a small chance for hazy skies to return to the eastern plains Thursday night through Friday as a low level flow turns back to being easterly.
Showers and Thunderstorms Bring Cooler Weather to Billings
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 33%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:42:30 AM
- Sunset: 07:41:29 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:42:30 AM
Sunset: 07:41:29 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:43:45 AM
Sunset: 07:39:34 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:44:59 AM
Sunset: 07:37:39 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:46:14 AM
Sunset: 07:35:44 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:47:28 AM
Sunset: 07:33:48 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:48:43 AM
Sunset: 07:31:51 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM
Sunset: 07:29:55 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
