Showers and Thunderstorms Bring Cooler Weather to Billings
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

After some weaker hit and miss storms Thursday night, conditions will be conducive to stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce hail up to 1 inch in diameter and damaging winds. Look for cooler temps and a good chance of more showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Colder air will be brought in with Friday's storm system, bringing overnight lows below the 50s. With regards to smoke, there is a small chance for hazy skies to return to the eastern plains Thursday night through Friday as a low level flow turns back to being easterly.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
75°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 33%
  • Feels Like: 75°
  • Heat Index: 75°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 75°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:42:30 AM
  • Sunset: 07:41:29 PM
  • Dew Point: 44°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Recommended for you