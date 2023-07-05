Severe Weather Possible: Thursday

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Billings Police Department for Jessenia Chavez. Jessenia is a 12-year-old Native American female, five foot zero inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jessenia's father has not heard from her since July 2nd. She was last known to be with her mother Stephanie Nava. Jessenia's mother was recently involved in drug activity out of Billings and there is concern for Jessenia's well-being. If you have any information on Jessenia Chavez please contact Billings Police at 406 657 8460 extension 4, or call 911.