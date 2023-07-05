Severe Weather Possible: Thursday
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening across south central and southeastern MT, as well as northern WY. Main threats are large hail and damaging winds, with heavy rainfall possible with any thunderstorm.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
73°
Sunny
  • Humidity: 43%
  • Feels Like: 73°
  • Heat Index: 73°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 73°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:31:26 AM
  • Sunset: 09:06:45 PM
  • Dew Point: 49°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
the Billings Police Department for Jessenia Chavez. Jessenia is a
12-year-old Native American female, five foot zero inches tall,
100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jessenia's father has
not heard from her since July 2nd. She was last known to be with
her mother Stephanie Nava. Jessenia's mother was recently involved
in drug activity out of Billings and there is concern for
Jessenia's well-being. If you have any information on Jessenia
Chavez please contact Billings Police at 406 657 8460 extension
4, or call 911.

Recommended for you