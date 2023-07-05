Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening across south central and southeastern MT, as well as northern WY. Main threats are large hail and damaging winds, with heavy rainfall possible with any thunderstorm.
Severe Weather Possible: Thursday
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
- Updated
Tags
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 43%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:26 AM
- Sunset: 09:06:45 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Billings Police Department for Jessenia Chavez. Jessenia is a 12-year-old Native American female, five foot zero inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jessenia's father has not heard from her since July 2nd. She was last known to be with her mother Stephanie Nava. Jessenia's mother was recently involved in drug activity out of Billings and there is concern for Jessenia's well-being. If you have any information on Jessenia Chavez please contact Billings Police at 406 657 8460 extension 4, or call 911.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Billings Police Department for Jessenia Chavez. Jessenia is a 12-year-old Native American female, five foot zero inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jessenia's father has not heard from her since July 2nd. She was last known to be with her mother Stephanie Nava. Jessenia's mother was recently involved in drug activity out of Billings and there is concern for Jessenia's well-being. If you have any information on Jessenia Chavez please contact Billings Police at 406 657 8460 extension 4, or call 911.
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Weather Alert
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Billings Police Department for Jessenia Chavez. Jessenia is a 12-year-old Native American female, five foot zero inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jessenia's father has not heard from her since July 2nd. She was last known to be with her mother Stephanie Nava. Jessenia's mother was recently involved in drug activity out of Billings and there is concern for Jessenia's well-being. If you have any information on Jessenia Chavez please contact Billings Police at 406 657 8460 extension 4, or call 911.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed in accident near Billings Friday
- Carbon County Sheriff’s Office trying to ID person
- Rancher sentenced for defrauding the Bureau of Land Management in Billings.
- Celebrate Freedom adds free activities to July 4 party at MetraPark
- Hit-and-run kills one pedestrian, injures another, suspect in custody
- Man admits making harassing calls to African American woman employed at Billings church
- Body found in Yellowstone River near Emigrant
- MEPA issued for missing 12-year-old
- Eighth Amendment protects urban camping in Bozeman
- Motorcyclist involved in Monday crash in Billings passes away
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 43%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:26 AM
- Sunset: 09:06:45 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Billings Police Department for Jessenia Chavez. Jessenia is a 12-year-old Native American female, five foot zero inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jessenia's father has not heard from her since July 2nd. She was last known to be with her mother Stephanie Nava. Jessenia's mother was recently involved in drug activity out of Billings and there is concern for Jessenia's well-being. If you have any information on Jessenia Chavez please contact Billings Police at 406 657 8460 extension 4, or call 911.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:31:26 AM
Sunset: 09:06:45 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:32:08 AM
Sunset: 09:06:22 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:32:52 AM
Sunset: 09:05:56 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: E @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:33:37 AM
Sunset: 09:05:28 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:34:24 AM
Sunset: 09:04:57 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:35:13 AM
Sunset: 09:04:24 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:36:03 AM
Sunset: 09:03:48 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.