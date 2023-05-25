Severe Weather Possible Friday

Another round of scattered thunderstorms is expected Friday. Conditions will be a bit better for the large hail and strong winds than they have been so far this season. The threat of heavy rainfall leading to flooding of low lying areas and urban streets will continue as well. Keep an eye on the sky and your radar apps and take cover should storms approach.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 58°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:32:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:13 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana, including the following areas, in central Montana, Musselshell. In south central Montana, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. In southeast Montana, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud, Powder River and Southern Rosebud. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall the last few days has likely saturated soils at many locations in the watch area. The risk of thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates over ground that is already saturated will increase the risk of flash flood issues through at least Friday evening. This watch may need to be extended into the weekend as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:33:27 AM
Sunset: 08:50:12 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 05:32:38 AM
Sunset: 08:51:13 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 05:31:52 AM
Sunset: 08:52:13 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:31:07 AM
Sunset: 08:53:12 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:30:24 AM
Sunset: 08:54:10 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:29:44 AM
Sunset: 08:55:06 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:29:06 AM
Sunset: 08:56 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: E @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
