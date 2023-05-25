Severe Weather Possible Friday
KULR

Another round of scattered thunderstorms is expected Friday. Conditions will be a bit better for the large hail and strong winds than they have been so far this season. The threat of heavy rainfall leading to flooding of low lying areas and urban streets will continue as well. Keep an eye on the sky and your radar apps and take cover should storms approach.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
58°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 79%
  • Feels Like: 58°
  • Heat Index: 58°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 58°
  • UV Index: 5 Moderate
  • Sunrise: 05:32:38 AM
  • Sunset: 08:51:13 PM
  • Dew Point: 52°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana,
including the following areas, in central Montana, Musselshell. In
south central Montana, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big
Horn, Southern Big Horn, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. In
southeast Montana, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud,
Powder River and Southern Rosebud.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive
street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers is possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall the last few days has likely saturated soils
at many locations in the watch area. The risk of
thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates over ground that
is already saturated will increase the risk of flash flood
issues through at least Friday evening. This watch may need
to be extended into the weekend as well.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Recommended for you