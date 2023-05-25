Severe Weather Possible Friday

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.