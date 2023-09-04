Our Labor Day forecast is calling for light to moderate rain this morningdecreasing through the early morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a system bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest thunderstorms will develop in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming where scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threat with these storms will be large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Areas across southeast Montana could receive over an inch to rain today. Tomorrow will feature clearer skies, drier weather and warmer temperatures for the week. Have a safe Labor Day!
Severe thunderstorms possible for eastern areas
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Feels Like: 72°
- Heat Index: 72°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 72°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:38:49 AM
- Sunset: 07:47:12 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9AM 9/5/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Malta are Very Unhealthy As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Cut Bank and Great Falls are Unhealthy As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Broadus are Moderate When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:38:49 AM
Sunset: 07:47:12 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:40:03 AM
Sunset: 07:45:19 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:41:18 AM
Sunset: 07:43:25 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:42:32 AM
Sunset: 07:41:31 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:43:47 AM
Sunset: 07:39:37 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:45:01 AM
Sunset: 07:37:42 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:46:16 AM
Sunset: 07:35:46 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
