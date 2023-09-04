  • ateneyck

Our Labor Day forecast is calling for light to moderate rain this morningdecreasing through the early morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a system bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest thunderstorms will develop in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming where scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threat with these storms will be large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Areas across southeast Montana could receive over an inch to rain today. Tomorrow will feature clearer skies, drier weather and warmer temperatures for the week.  Have a safe Labor Day!

Billings, MT

Right Now
72°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 55%
  • Feels Like: 72°
  • Heat Index: 72°
  • Wind: 12 mph
  • Wind Chill: 72°
  • UV Index: 4 Moderate
  • Sunrise: 06:38:49 AM
  • Sunset: 07:47:12 PM
  • Dew Point: 55°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau,
Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley,
Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum,
Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud,
Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley,
Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9AM
9/5/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.

As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Malta are Very Unhealthy

As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Cut Bank and Great Falls are
Unhealthy

As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Broadus are Moderate

When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone
else should avoid prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

