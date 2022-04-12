Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map
BILLINGS, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported in southeastern Montana Tuesday.

You can find the latest road conditions and view incidents on the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map here.

The following roads are seeing severe driving conditions according to the Montana Department of Transportation as of 5:00 pm:

I-90

SPRINGDALE TO BIG TIMBER

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

19 MILES EAST OF BILLINGS TO HARDIN

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

HARDIN TO 8 MILES SOUTH OF CROW AGENCY

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

8 MILES SOUTH OF CROW AGENCY TO WYOLA

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

WYOLA TO THE WYOMING STATE LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

I-94

BALLANTINE TO BIG HORN

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BIG HORN TO THE ROSEBUD/TREASURE COUNTY LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

Blowing and Drifting Snow

THE ROSEBUD/TREASURE COUNTY LINE TO FORSYTH

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

FORSYTH TO THE HATHAWAY REST AREA

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

THE HATHAWAY REST AREA TO MILES CITY

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MILES CITY TO THE DIAMOND RING INTERCHANGE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

GLENDIVE TO DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

US-12

HARLOWTON TO SHAWMUT

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

INGOMAR TO FORSYTH

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

MILES CITY TO POWDER RIVER MM 31.5

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

POWDER RIVER TO BAKER

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

US-191

BIG TIMBER TO MELVILLE

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MELVILLE TO HARLOWTON

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

HARLOWTON TO GARNEILL

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

US-212

CROW AGENCY TO LAME DEER

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow Covered

LAME DEER TO ASHLAND

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

ASHLAND TO 16 MILES WEST OF BROADUS

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

16 MILES WEST OF BROADUS TO BROADUS

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BROADUS TO HAMMOND

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

HAMMOND TO THE WYOMING LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

MT-7

EKALAKA TO BAKER

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MT-16

GLENDIVE TO SAVAGE

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-39

LAME DEER TO COLSTRIP

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

COLSTRIP TO THE JCT WITH I-94

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

MT-47

11 MILES NORTH OF HARDIN TO CUSTER

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MT-59

HE WYOMING LINE TO BROADUS

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BROADUS TO COALWOOD

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

COALWOOD TO MILES CITY

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

MT-200

17 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CIRCLE TO GLENDIVE

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

S-314

WYOMING LINE TO THE JUNCTION WITH US 212

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow Covered

Low Visibility

S-323

EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

51 MILES SOUTH OF EKALAKA TO ALZADA

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
the Billings Police Department.

Roger Kephart, an 88 year old white male has gone missing. Roger
was last seen around 812 pm, on April 11th 2022, leaving his
residence on foot in Billings. He was last seen wearing a rust
orange flannel shirt, and gray white long john pants.

Roger is 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has hazel
eyes and gray hair.

He suffers from dementia, is not dressed for the weather, and
there is concern for his safety.

If you have any information, please contact the Billings Police
Department at (406) 657-8200, or dial 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between
1 and 3 inches. Blowing and Drifting snow with winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern
Yellowstone.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible at times.
Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility below half a mile at
times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines,
resulting in power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

