BILLINGS, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported in southeastern Montana Tuesday.
You can find the latest road conditions and view incidents on the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map here.
The following roads are seeing severe driving conditions according to the Montana Department of Transportation as of 5:00 pm:
I-90
SPRINGDALE TO BIG TIMBER
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
19 MILES EAST OF BILLINGS TO HARDIN
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
HARDIN TO 8 MILES SOUTH OF CROW AGENCY
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
8 MILES SOUTH OF CROW AGENCY TO WYOLA
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
WYOLA TO THE WYOMING STATE LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
I-94
BALLANTINE TO BIG HORN
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BIG HORN TO THE ROSEBUD/TREASURE COUNTY LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
Blowing and Drifting Snow
THE ROSEBUD/TREASURE COUNTY LINE TO FORSYTH
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
FORSYTH TO THE HATHAWAY REST AREA
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
THE HATHAWAY REST AREA TO MILES CITY
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MILES CITY TO THE DIAMOND RING INTERCHANGE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
GLENDIVE TO DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
US-12
HARLOWTON TO SHAWMUT
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
INGOMAR TO FORSYTH
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
MILES CITY TO POWDER RIVER MM 31.5
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
POWDER RIVER TO BAKER
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
US-191
BIG TIMBER TO MELVILLE
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MELVILLE TO HARLOWTON
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
HARLOWTON TO GARNEILL
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
US-212
CROW AGENCY TO LAME DEER
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow Covered
LAME DEER TO ASHLAND
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
ASHLAND TO 16 MILES WEST OF BROADUS
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
16 MILES WEST OF BROADUS TO BROADUS
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BROADUS TO HAMMOND
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
HAMMOND TO THE WYOMING LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
MT-7
EKALAKA TO BAKER
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MT-16
GLENDIVE TO SAVAGE
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-39
LAME DEER TO COLSTRIP
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
COLSTRIP TO THE JCT WITH I-94
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
MT-47
11 MILES NORTH OF HARDIN TO CUSTER
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MT-59
HE WYOMING LINE TO BROADUS
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BROADUS TO COALWOOD
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
COALWOOD TO MILES CITY
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
MT-200
17 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CIRCLE TO GLENDIVE
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
S-314
WYOMING LINE TO THE JUNCTION WITH US 212
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow Covered
Low Visibility
S-323
EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
51 MILES SOUTH OF EKALAKA TO ALZADA
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility