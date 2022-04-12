Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Billings Police Department. Roger Kephart, an 88 year old white male has gone missing. Roger was last seen around 812 pm, on April 11th 2022, leaving his residence on foot in Billings. He was last seen wearing a rust orange flannel shirt, and gray white long john pants. Roger is 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has hazel eyes and gray hair. He suffers from dementia, is not dressed for the weather, and there is concern for his safety. If you have any information, please contact the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200, or dial 9 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Blowing and Drifting snow with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility below half a mile at times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines, resulting in power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&