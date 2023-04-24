Seasonal Weather & Showers
KULR

Monday night will be bring mountain snow to the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains, with drier conditions and temperatures ranging between mid 50s to upper 60s  across the region Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday. Thursday a backdoor cold front will enter from the east, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms in throughout the day and into Friday morning. 

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
51°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 45%
  • Feels Like: 47°
  • Heat Index: 51°
  • Wind: 10 mph
  • Wind Chill: 47°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:13:04 AM
  • Sunset: 08:12:35 PM
  • Dew Point: 30°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Recommended for you