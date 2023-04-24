Seasonal Weather & Showers

Monday night will be bring mountain snow to the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains, with drier conditions and temperatures ranging between mid 50s to upper 60s across the region Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday. Thursday a backdoor cold front will enter from the east, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms in throughout the day and into Friday morning.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 45%
- Feels Like: 47°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 47°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:13:04 AM
- Sunset: 08:12:35 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:13:04 AM
Sunset: 08:12:35 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:11:26 AM
Sunset: 08:13:52 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:09:49 AM
Sunset: 08:15:10 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 06:08:14 AM
Sunset: 08:16:27 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NW @ 25 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:06:40 AM
Sunset: 08:17:44 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:05:07 AM
Sunset: 08:19:01 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:03:35 AM
Sunset: 08:20:18 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: E @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
