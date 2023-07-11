Seasonal Temps & Drier Conditions
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Drier air pushes in from the northwest on Wednesday for a significant decrease in thunderstorm activity. Can't rule out an isolated weak shower over the plains, but any thunderstorms will be very isolated and confined to the higher terrain. Temperatures will be near seasonal for the short term, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
61°
Clear
  • Humidity: 59%
  • Feels Like: 60°
  • Heat Index: 61°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 60°
  • UV Index: 8 Very High
  • Sunrise: 05:36:40 AM
  • Sunset: 09:03:10 PM
  • Dew Point: 46°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Sunny skies. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 86F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Recommended for you