Drier air pushes in from the northwest on Wednesday for a significant decrease in thunderstorm activity. Can't rule out an isolated weak shower over the plains, but any thunderstorms will be very isolated and confined to the higher terrain. Temperatures will be near seasonal for the short term, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Seasonal Temps & Drier Conditions
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:35:49 AM
Sunset: 09:03:48 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:36:40 AM
Sunset: 09:03:10 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:37:33 AM
Sunset: 09:02:30 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WNW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:38:27 AM
Sunset: 09:01:47 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. NNW winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:39:23 AM
Sunset: 09:01:03 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:40:20 AM
Sunset: 09:00:16 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:41:17 AM
Sunset: 08:59:27 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.