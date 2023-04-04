Rise in Temperatures
Temperatures will rise through the rest of the week and into the weekend. There is a chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with little accumulation expected. Stay alert for possible ice jams, as melting snow and ice affects rivers and streams.

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

