Rise in Temperatures

Temperatures will rise through the rest of the week and into the weekend. There is a chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with little accumulation expected. Stay alert for possible ice jams, as melting snow and ice affects rivers and streams.
Tags
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 16°
- Heat Index: 26°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 16°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:48:55 AM
- Sunset: 07:46:50 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Prince Harry and Meghan ‘have been working one hour a week at Archewell Foundation’
- 'They eat half as much and they're just fun to be around:' Huntley woman sees increasing demand for mini cows
- Gabel Rd. in Billings reopened after train derailment
- New flight school to take off in Billings
- Road incidents reported on I-90 between Bozeman and Big Timber
- Billings many pleaded guilty to charges in armed robbery
- Missing Missoula man with schizophrenia found safe
- Latrines vandalized at multiple FWP properties near Billings
- Broadway reopens as emergency crews work scene of roof collapse
- Two people vandalize The Ellen Theatre early Sunday morning
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 16°
- Heat Index: 26°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 16°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:48:55 AM
- Sunset: 07:46:50 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 79%
Sunrise: 06:48:55 AM
Sunset: 07:46:50 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:47:01 AM
Sunset: 07:48:07 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:45:07 AM
Sunset: 07:49:25 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:43:14 AM
Sunset: 07:50:43 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:41:21 AM
Sunset: 07:52 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:39:29 AM
Sunset: 07:53:17 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:37:38 AM
Sunset: 07:54:34 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.