BILLINGS, Mont. - The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting above average temperatures and dry, windy conditions by the end of the week, which could lead to increased fire danger.

According to NWS Billings, the beginning of the week can expect high temperatures to be in the 40s and 50s. Rain and snow showers are predicted for southern Montana and north-central Wyoming through Wednesday, with mountain areas potentially seeing 2-4" of snow.

NWS says average highs for this time of year are 31-37°F, and we're forecast to see highs from 50-60°F toward the end of the week. Strong winds, combined with limited precipitation, lack of snow cover across lower elevations, and well-above normal temperatures will increase fire danger late in the week and weekend.