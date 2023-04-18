Rain and Wet Snow Arriving

A cool weather system will bring rain and some wet snow, and gusty west to northwest winds, to the region Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Some locations east of Billings could see an inch of rainfall, with a little wet snow accumulation over the higher hills. Winds are expected to gust 40 to 50 mph. Plan accordingly if you will be outdoors or traveling.
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:23:15 AM
- Sunset: 08:04:52 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Windy with snow showers in the morning. High 42F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 98%
Sunrise: 06:23:15 AM
Sunset: 08:04:52 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: W @ 27 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 06:21:30 AM
Sunset: 08:06:09 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: WNW @ 26 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:19:47 AM
Sunset: 08:07:26 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 29F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:18:05 AM
Sunset: 08:08:43 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:16:23 AM
Sunset: 08:10:01 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:14:43 AM
Sunset: 08:11:18 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:13:04 AM
Sunset: 08:12:35 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
