Rain and Wet Snow Arriving
KULR

A cool weather system will bring rain and some wet snow, and gusty west to northwest winds, to the region Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Some locations east of Billings could see an inch of rainfall, with a little wet snow accumulation over the higher hills. Winds are expected to gust 40 to 50 mph. Plan accordingly if you will be outdoors or traveling.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
44°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Feels Like: 39°
  • Heat Index: 44°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 39°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:23:15 AM
  • Sunset: 08:04:52 PM
  • Dew Point: 37°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy with snow showers in the morning. High 42F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

