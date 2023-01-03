Quiet Weather Pattern This Week
A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for the eastern plains thru Wednesday morning, with areas of low visibility and slick road conditions possible. Otherwise very quiet weather will continue into next week, with a chance for light snow and rain showers Thursday night and Friday. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
24°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 82%
  • Feels Like: 13°
  • Heat Index: 24°
  • Wind: 12 mph
  • Wind Chill: 13°
  • UV Index: 1 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:55:18 AM
  • Sunset: 04:43:43 PM
  • Dew Point: 20°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A mainly sunny sky. High 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

