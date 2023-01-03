Quiet Weather Pattern This Week

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for the eastern plains thru Wednesday morning, with areas of low visibility and slick road conditions possible. Otherwise very quiet weather will continue into next week, with a chance for light snow and rain showers Thursday night and Friday.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 13°
- Heat Index: 24°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 13°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:55:18 AM
- Sunset: 04:43:43 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mainly sunny sky. High 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:55:23 AM
Sunset: 04:42:43 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:55:18 AM
Sunset: 04:43:43 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:55:10 AM
Sunset: 04:44:44 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:55 AM
Sunset: 04:45:48 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:54:47 AM
Sunset: 04:46:53 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:54:31 AM
Sunset: 04:48 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:54:13 AM
Sunset: 04:49:08 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.