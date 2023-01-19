Quiet Weather Pattern Followed By Light Snow and Wind

Quiet weather conditions will persist across the region over the next couple of days. With Friday night and Saturday producing gusty winds in areas along the foothills. By Sunday you might notice some changes in the way of snow and gusty winds across the region. Snow showers expecting to range between a light dusting to up to 2 inches.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 30°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 30°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:48:49 AM
- Sunset: 05:01:45 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Tomorrow
Sunny along with a few clouds. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:48:49 AM
Sunset: 05:01:45 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:48:03 AM
Sunset: 05:03:05 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:47:14 AM
Sunset: 05:04:26 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:46:23 AM
Sunset: 05:05:48 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:45:30 AM
Sunset: 05:07:11 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:44:35 AM
Sunset: 05:08:35 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: W @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:43:38 AM
Sunset: 05:09:59 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: W @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
