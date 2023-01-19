Quiet Weather Pattern Followed By Light Snow and Wind
Quiet weather conditions will persist across the region over the next couple of days. With Friday night and Saturday producing gusty winds in areas along the foothills. By Sunday you might notice some changes in the way of snow and gusty winds across the region. Snow showers expecting to range between a light dusting to up to 2 inches.

Billings, MT

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

