Quiet Weather Pattern Followed By Light Snow and Wind

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.