Pleasant summer conditions are expected over the next few days, with a chance of a passing shower or a thunderstorm (mostly in the western mountains and foothills). Afternoon temperatures should generally range between the low 80s and 90s.
Pleasant Summer Conditions
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 25%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 88°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:23:54 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:50 PM
- Dew Point: 47°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 89F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:23:54 AM
Sunset: 08:08:50 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:25:09 AM
Sunset: 08:07:05 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:26:23 AM
Sunset: 08:05:20 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 61F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:27:37 AM
Sunset: 08:03:34 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:28:51 AM
Sunset: 08:01:47 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:30:05 AM
Sunset: 08:00 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:31:20 AM
Sunset: 07:58:12 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 63F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
