Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Pleasant summer conditions are expected over the next few days, with a chance of a passing shower or a thunderstorm (mostly in the western mountains and foothills). Afternoon temperatures should generally range between the low 80s and 90s.

Right Now
88°
  • Humidity: 25%
  • Feels Like: 88°
  • Heat Index: 88°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 88°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:23:54 AM
  • Sunset: 08:08:50 PM
  • Dew Point: 47°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 89F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

