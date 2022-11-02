Overnight Mountain Snow Expected
Wednesday night will bring snowfall over the southern mountains and foothills, with the greatest snow accumulations expected in the Bighorn Mountains and adjacent foothills. By Thursday morning, be cautious of wet roads turning slick.

