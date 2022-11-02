Overnight Mountain Snow Expected

Wednesday night will bring snowfall over the southern mountains and foothills, with the greatest snow accumulations expected in the Bighorn Mountains and adjacent foothills. By Thursday morning, be cautious of wet roads turning slick.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 42%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:56:06 AM
- Sunset: 05:59:11 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Videos
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:57:30 AM
Sunset: 05:57:49 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:58:53 AM
Sunset: 05:56:27 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 08:00:16 AM
Sunset: 05:55:07 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 25 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:39 AM
Sunset: 04:53:49 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WNW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:03:03 AM
Sunset: 04:52:32 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:04:26 AM
Sunset: 04:51:16 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
