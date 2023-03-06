Occasional Snow and Colder Temps

A fairly cold weather pattern, with high temps 15 to 20 degrees below normal, will persist through the work week. Snow is expected to gradually shift east through Monday evening, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking drier, but chilly. Wednesday night & Thursday, brings our next round of snow, with some of our highest accumulations expected east of Billings.
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 18°
- Heat Index: 26°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 18°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:44:18 AM
- Sunset: 06:08:01 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. W winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:44:18 AM
Sunset: 06:08:01 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:42:28 AM
Sunset: 06:09:24 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:40:37 AM
Sunset: 06:10:47 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:38:46 AM
Sunset: 06:12:10 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 15F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:36:54 AM
Sunset: 06:13:33 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:35:02 AM
Sunset: 06:14:55 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: W @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:09 AM
Sunset: 07:16:17 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 23F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
