Occasional Snow and Colder Temps
KULR

A fairly cold weather pattern, with high temps 15 to 20 degrees below normal, will persist through the work week. Snow is expected to gradually shift east through Monday evening, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking drier, but chilly. Wednesday night & Thursday, brings our next round of snow, with some of our highest accumulations expected east of Billings.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
26°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 88%
  • Feels Like: 18°
  • Heat Index: 26°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 18°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:44:18 AM
  • Sunset: 06:08:01 PM
  • Dew Point: 23°
  • Visibility: 8 mi

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. W winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.

Recommended for you