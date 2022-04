BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate 94 from Billings to Glendive is open again after being shut down at 4:00 pm Tuesday.

While the interstate in that area is open, South Eastern Montana Dispatch says the North Dakota Department of Transportation announced they will not be opening the interstate for travel Wednesday.

At this time, driving conditions are still reported to be hazardous between Billings and Glendive with ice, blowing snow and limited visibility.