Next Round of Snow
KULR

After a mild Monday and Tuesday, a period of snowfall will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday. Snow accumulations are expected to stay relatively light, but may cause some travel difficulties Wednesday evening and/or Thursday morning.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
41°
Clear
  • Humidity: 47%
  • Feels Like: 35°
  • Heat Index: 41°
  • Wind: 11 mph
  • Wind Chill: 35°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:31:20 AM
  • Sunset: 07:17:44 PM
  • Dew Point: 23°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 54F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Recommended for you