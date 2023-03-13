Next Round of Snow

After a mild Monday and Tuesday, a period of snowfall will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday. Snow accumulations are expected to stay relatively light, but may cause some travel difficulties Wednesday evening and/or Thursday morning.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:31:20 AM
- Sunset: 07:17:44 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 54F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:20 AM
Sunset: 07:17:44 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:29:26 AM
Sunset: 07:19:05 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: W @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM
Sunset: 07:20:27 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: N @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:25:37 AM
Sunset: 07:21:48 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:23:42 AM
Sunset: 07:23:09 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:21:47 AM
Sunset: 07:24:29 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:19:51 AM
Sunset: 07:25:50 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
