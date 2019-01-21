Winter weather advisories continue for all areas throughout the state, except for far NW Montana.

Images from Red Lodge Mountain webcams show heavy snow accumulation already creating difficult driving conditions.

The western side of the state will being seeing those advisories in effect until 8 a.m. Monday morning, with new snowfall and freezing temperatures. A few showers will remain possible through the afternoon.

Near Great Falls, snow mixed with rain will increase and spread north. Snow diminishes into occasional snow showers for SW Montana, and drier conditions will move in Monday evening, as high pressure builds over the Northern Rockies.

The southern foothills and mountains will see the greatest amounts of new snow near Billings. Difficult travel conditions are likely near Red Lodge and Sheridan. Drivers should be prepared for a difficult morning and evening commute.

Livingston will see concerns of strongs winds Tuesday into Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 70 MPH. That will bring the potential for strong crosswinds and dangerous driving conditions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel or using alternate routes.

Our next cold front will move in Wednesday, bringing gusty north winds and temperatures in the single digits. We'll see temperatures in the teens moving into Wednesday night. This cold front will also bring the potential for new snowfall, with up to 3" in the lower elevations and up to 5" in the southern foothills. Roads are expected to be slick and icy.