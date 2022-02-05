Saturday is National Weatherperson Day!

We interviewed our own Tracy Smith on what she loves the most about what she does!

What do you love about forecasting the weather?

“So I really love forecasting the weather, mostly because it's never the same, and no matter where you live across the entire country, it's always different. Like California has earthquakes, and of course you got tornadoes out of central portions of the United States. You got hurricanes down in Florida… so growing up in the military I got to experience all that as a child. So that really just spiked my interest to become a meteorologist.”

What is different about forecasting weather in Montana than what you’ve done in the past?

“Montana weather is really special. It’s definitely different. You can have a really nice calm day and then the next day you can have all the weather elements, like hail, wind and of course snow, sunshine… you can have it all. And it makes weather fun to track, it's always different and the mountains really add a whole other element to forecasting. So, Montana weather is always kind of held a special place in my heart just because I’ve always enjoyed trying to capture it forecasting it the best way that I possibly can.”

What is your dream day for weather in Montana?

“I’d say my dream Montana weather day is just, temperature mostly into the 80s, the sun is shining… there's a little bit of cloud cover to give you that perfect either sunrise or sunset. But the temperatures in the 80s really kinda just make it absolutely gorgeous so you can get outside, enjoy a hike, go do a little bit of scenic driving across the state. And then of course 80s, with a little bit of a slight breeze, it just makes everything so perfect. It doesn't make the 80s seem too hot, it seems very manageable and very perfect to kind of just get out and travel. I love traveling across the entire state.”