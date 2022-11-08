More Snow To Come
Snow will continue Tuesday night through Wednesday, as a low pressure system continues to track east. With snow showers increasing again this the evening, you can expect hazardous driving conditions lasting all the way through the Wednesday morning commute. Please allow for extra time out on the roadways and be sure to dress warm as wind chills are expected to fall below zero degrees. This system will impact the eastern plains Wednesday into Thursday.

Billings, MT

Right Now
13°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 76%
  • Feels Like:
  • Heat Index: 13°
  • Wind: 11 mph
  • Wind Chill:
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:04:29 AM
  • Sunset: 04:51:19 PM
  • Dew Point:
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Periods of snow. Low 8F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 8F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Snow showers. High 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will likely be slick and hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will return tonight. Periods of light
snow may linger through Thursday as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving.

&&

