More Snow To Come

Snow will continue Tuesday night through Wednesday, as a low pressure system continues to track east. With snow showers increasing again this the evening, you can expect hazardous driving conditions lasting all the way through the Wednesday morning commute. Please allow for extra time out on the roadways and be sure to dress warm as wind chills are expected to fall below zero degrees. This system will impact the eastern plains Wednesday into Thursday.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 0°
- Heat Index: 13°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 0°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:04:29 AM
- Sunset: 04:51:19 PM
- Dew Point: 7°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Periods of snow. Low 8F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight
Periods of snow. Low 8F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tomorrow
Snow showers. High 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely be slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will return tonight. Periods of light snow may linger through Thursday as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. &&
Chance of Rain: 74%
Sunrise: 07:04:29 AM
Sunset: 04:51:19 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Periods of snow. Low 8F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:05:52 AM
Sunset: 04:50:05 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: NNE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:07:16 AM
Sunset: 04:48:54 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:08:39 AM
Sunset: 04:47:43 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:10:03 AM
Sunset: 04:46:35 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:11:26 AM
Sunset: 04:45:29 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:12:49 AM
Sunset: 04:44:25 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
