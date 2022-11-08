More Snow To Come

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely be slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will return tonight. Periods of light snow may linger through Thursday as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. &&