Mild Weekend Weather

Today

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds in the morning. High 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.