Mild Weekend Weather
KULR

This weekend will remain mild and breezy, with a disturbance cooling temperatures down as we track into Saturday. High pressure will quickly rebuild across the region, warming temperatures back up, Sunday.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
32°
  • Humidity: 47%
  • Feels Like: 20°
  • Heat Index: 32°
  • Wind: 18 mph
  • Wind Chill: 20°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:25:25 AM
  • Sunset: 05:31:54 PM
  • Dew Point: 14°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds in the morning. High 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Recommended for you