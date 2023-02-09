Mild Weekend Weather

This weekend will remain mild and breezy, with a disturbance cooling temperatures down as we track into Saturday. High pressure will quickly rebuild across the region, warming temperatures back up, Sunday.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 20°
- Heat Index: 32°
- Wind: 18 mph
- Wind Chill: 20°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:25 AM
- Sunset: 05:31:54 PM
- Dew Point: 14°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds in the morning. High 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:25:25 AM
Sunset: 05:31:54 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:23:59 AM
Sunset: 05:33:23 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: WSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:32 AM
Sunset: 05:34:52 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:21:03 AM
Sunset: 05:36:20 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:19:33 AM
Sunset: 05:37:49 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 07:18:02 AM
Sunset: 05:39:18 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:16:30 AM
Sunset: 05:40:46 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
