Mild Conditions Thru the Weekend

Saturday will produce well above average temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s, with breezy winds along the foothills. Sunday and Monday will be slightly cooler, but still bringing us temperatures above average for this time of year, with a light chance for snow in the western portion of our region.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:52:11 AM
- Sunset: 04:55:19 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
More clouds than sun. High 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:52:42 AM
Sunset: 04:54:04 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:52:11 AM
Sunset: 04:55:19 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:51:37 AM
Sunset: 04:56:35 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:51 AM
Sunset: 04:57:52 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:50:21 AM
Sunset: 04:59:09 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:49:40 AM
Sunset: 05:00:28 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:48:56 AM
Sunset: 05:01:47 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: W @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
