Mild Conditions Thru the Weekend
KULR

Saturday will produce well above average temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s, with breezy winds along the foothills. Sunday and Monday will be slightly cooler, but still bringing us temperatures above average for this time of year, with a light chance for snow in the western portion of our region.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
43°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 52%
  • Feels Like: 36°
  • Heat Index: 43°
  • Wind: 13 mph
  • Wind Chill: 36°
  • UV Index: 1 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:52:11 AM
  • Sunset: 04:55:19 PM
  • Dew Point: 27°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

More clouds than sun. High 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Recommended for you