Light snow followed by a brief warmup
KULR

Light snow will possible Wednesday night, for the western mountains and foothills, with more widespread light snow expected Thursday, tapering off Friday morning. Expect slick travel conditions for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures leading into the weekend will range between the upper 30s to mid 40s, with the chance for low to mid 50s on Saturday.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
33°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 73%
  • Feels Like: 29°
  • Heat Index: 33°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 29°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:00:22 AM
  • Sunset: 07:38:56 PM
  • Dew Point: 25°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

Recommended for you