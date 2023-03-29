Light snow followed by a brief warmup

Light snow will possible Wednesday night, for the western mountains and foothills, with more widespread light snow expected Thursday, tapering off Friday morning. Expect slick travel conditions for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures leading into the weekend will range between the upper 30s to mid 40s, with the chance for low to mid 50s on Saturday.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:22 AM
- Sunset: 07:38:56 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:00:22 AM
Sunset: 07:38:56 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:58:26 AM
Sunset: 07:40:14 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM
Sunset: 07:41:32 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:54:35 AM
Sunset: 07:42:51 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:52:40 AM
Sunset: 07:44:09 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: W @ 17 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:50:45 AM
Sunset: 07:45:27 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 06:48:50 AM
Sunset: 07:46:44 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NNE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.