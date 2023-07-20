Hottest Weather of the Season
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

The hottest weather of the season is expected to impact the area this weekend into early next week. The hottest day looks to be Monday, with areas from south central and eastern Montana expected to reach 100 degrees. Stay safe from heat exhaustion by drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activity. Also, with afternoon humidity as low as 13% during this time, elevated fire weather concerns may result. Remember: one less spark, one less wildfire!

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
83°
Sunny
  • Humidity: 32%
  • Feels Like: 83°
  • Heat Index: 83°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 83°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:44:19 AM
  • Sunset: 08:56:48 PM
  • Dew Point: 50°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine. High 93F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

