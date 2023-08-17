Hot temperatures will continue through Friday with some areas potentially reaching the triple digits. These hot temperatures combined with dry and breezy conditions will elevate fire weather concerns for grass fires through Friday. Cooler temperatures are then expected over the weekend with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Hot Followed By Cooler Weekend
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 21%
- Feels Like: 97°
- Heat Index: 97°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 97°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM
- Sunset: 08:19 PM
- Dew Point: 50°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 degrees expected Today and Friday. Tonights lows only in the middle 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until Midnight MDT tonight. For the second Heat Advisory, from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM
Sunset: 08:19 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:17:44 AM
Sunset: 08:17:19 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:18:58 AM
Sunset: 08:15:38 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ENE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:20:11 AM
Sunset: 08:13:57 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:21:25 AM
Sunset: 08:12:14 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. NNE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:22:39 AM
Sunset: 08:10:31 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:23:53 AM
Sunset: 08:08:47 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
