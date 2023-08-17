Hot Followed By Cooler Weekend

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 degrees expected Today and Friday. Tonights lows only in the middle 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until Midnight MDT tonight. For the second Heat Advisory, from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

