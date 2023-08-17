Hot Followed By Cooler Weekend
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Hot temperatures will continue through Friday with some areas potentially reaching the triple digits. These hot temperatures combined with dry and breezy conditions will elevate fire weather concerns for grass fires through Friday. Cooler temperatures are then expected over the weekend with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
97°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 21%
  • Feels Like: 97°
  • Heat Index: 97°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 97°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM
  • Sunset: 08:19 PM
  • Dew Point: 50°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 degrees expected Today and Friday.
Tonights lows only in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until Midnight MDT tonight.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

