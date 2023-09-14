This video will automatically update with the latest forecast available.

An area of high pressure will allow for mostly clear skies across much of the region, with light winds expected Thursday night, and overnight lows ranging between the low 40s and 50s. Friday and Saturday a strong ridge will prevail, allowing for a warming trend into the weekend. High temperatures on Friday will rise into the upper 60s to low 80s, and push into the low to upper 80s Saturday. Areas of smoke and haze will move into the eastern plains late Thursday, with only limited concentrations for east central and southeast Montana Friday, before thinning out by Friday night.

Billings, MT

Right Now
76°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 28%
  • Feels Like: 76°
  • Heat Index: 76°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 76°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:51:12 AM
  • Sunset: 07:27:58 PM
  • Dew Point: 41°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

