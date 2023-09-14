An area of high pressure will allow for mostly clear skies across much of the region, with light winds expected Thursday night, and overnight lows ranging between the low 40s and 50s. Friday and Saturday a strong ridge will prevail, allowing for a warming trend into the weekend. High temperatures on Friday will rise into the upper 60s to low 80s, and push into the low to upper 80s Saturday. Areas of smoke and haze will move into the eastern plains late Thursday, with only limited concentrations for east central and southeast Montana Friday, before thinning out by Friday night.
High Pressure Allows For a Warming Trend
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
- Updated
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 28%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:51:12 AM
- Sunset: 07:27:58 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Billings teen arrested following early morning crash that sent four to the hospital
- Deceased woman pulled from car in canal after crashing near Huntley
- Crash involving four vehicles impacting traffic on I-90 in Billings
- Police in Billings warning of combustible devices being left in roadways
- New and improved garbage and yard waste collection days and map in place in Billings
- Early morning rollover crash near Red Lodge kills one
- No immediate threat at Castle Rock Middle School after shooting threat
- Superstar bull rider JB Mauney retires after suffering neck injury
- Billings baby rushed to hospital with a hole in his heart; family raises money for surgery
- Former Griz WR's Roberts, Sulser now coaching at Sentinel, Senior High
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 28%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:51:12 AM
- Sunset: 07:27:58 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:51:12 AM
Sunset: 07:27:58 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:52:27 AM
Sunset: 07:26:01 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:53:42 AM
Sunset: 07:24:03 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:57 AM
Sunset: 07:22:06 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:56:12 AM
Sunset: 07:20:08 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM
Sunset: 07:18:10 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:58:43 AM
Sunset: 07:16:12 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: N @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.