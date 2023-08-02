Heavy Rainfall Possible
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

A slow-moving weather system will bring a prolonged period of cooler and wet weather to the region Thursday through the weekend. Heavy rain is possible, especially with any thunderstorms that develops and could lead to localized/flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in place for southeastern Montana and northern Wyoming thru Friday evening for rainfall rates of 1-4" per hour. Please plan outdoor activities accordingly and use caution near creeks and streams and low water crossings.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
81°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 38%
  • Feels Like: 81°
  • Heat Index: 81°
  • Wind: 14 mph
  • Wind Chill: 81°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:58:44 AM
  • Sunset: 08:41:50 PM
  • Dew Point: 53°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Recommended for you