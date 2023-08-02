A slow-moving weather system will bring a prolonged period of cooler and wet weather to the region Thursday through the weekend. Heavy rain is possible, especially with any thunderstorms that develops and could lead to localized/flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in place for southeastern Montana and northern Wyoming thru Friday evening for rainfall rates of 1-4" per hour. Please plan outdoor activities accordingly and use caution near creeks and streams and low water crossings.
Heavy Rainfall Possible
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
Updated
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 38%
- Feels Like: 81°
- Heat Index: 81°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 81°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:58:44 AM
- Sunset: 08:41:50 PM
- Dew Point: 53°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.