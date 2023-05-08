Heavy Rain Possible: Wednesday - Friday

A strong storm system is possible Wednesday through Friday. Widespread rainfall amounts of an inch or more are expected, with in excess of 2 inches possible. At this time, it appears the heaviest rain will be from Billings eastward, including Sheridan county Wyoming. Rivers and streams will likely see rises with local flooding possible in heavier rain areas. The mountains above 8 thousand feet will likely see snowfall, with the highest peaks picking up 6 to 12 inches.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 18%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:52:08 AM
- Sunset: 08:30:24 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny early then increasing cloudiness later in the day. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Laurel officials looking for those responsible for ‘graphic and hateful’ vandalism
- Gray wolf at ZooMontana humanely euthanized
- Driver killed in crash on Grand Avenue
- Shooting victim at carnival in Billings ID'd
- Billings police report missing 5-year-old found safe
- Billings man sentenced to prison time for attempted sexual contact with minor
- Child taken by non-custodial mother in Billings located safe
- State medical examiner rules death of Jalen Williams accidental
- 25 pounds of methamphetamine seized by MHP in Yellowstone County
- Laurel school board decides to not renew Buddy Windy Boy's contract
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 18%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:52:08 AM
- Sunset: 08:30:24 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny early then increasing cloudiness later in the day. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:52:08 AM
Sunset: 08:30:24 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:50:48 AM
Sunset: 08:31:38 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:30 AM
Sunset: 08:32:53 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:48:13 AM
Sunset: 08:34:06 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:46:58 AM
Sunset: 08:35:20 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: N @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 05:45:45 AM
Sunset: 08:36:33 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 05:44:33 AM
Sunset: 08:37:45 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ESE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.