Heavy Rain Possible: Wednesday - Friday

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny early then increasing cloudiness later in the day. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.