Heavy Rain Possible: Wednesday - Friday
A strong storm system is possible Wednesday through Friday. Widespread rainfall amounts of an inch or more are expected, with in excess of 2 inches possible. At this time, it appears the heaviest rain will be from Billings eastward, including Sheridan county Wyoming. Rivers and streams will likely see rises with local flooding possible in heavier rain areas. The mountains above 8 thousand feet will likely see snowfall, with the highest peaks picking up 6 to 12 inches.

Billings, MT

Right Now
69°
  • Humidity: 18%
  • Feels Like: 69°
  • Heat Index: 69°
  • Wind: 4 mph
  • Wind Chill: 69°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:52:08 AM
  • Sunset: 08:30:24 PM
  • Dew Point: 24°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny early then increasing cloudiness later in the day. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

