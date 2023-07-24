Heat Advisory Extended
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
- Updated
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:48:32 AM
- Sunset: 08:52:45 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Hot. High 96F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...High temperatures will range from 96 to 102 degrees. Nighttime lows will range from 67 to 73 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:48:32 AM
Sunset: 08:52:45 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:49:37 AM
Sunset: 08:51:39 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:50:42 AM
Sunset: 08:50:31 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:51:49 AM
Sunset: 08:49:22 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:52:56 AM
Sunset: 08:48:10 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: E @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:54:03 AM
Sunset: 08:46:57 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:55:11 AM
Sunset: 08:45:42 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
