Heat Advisory Extended
Meteorologist Tracy Smith
A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Midnight Tuesday night due to overnight lows ranging between the mid 60s to low 70s and daytime highs in the mid 90s to low 100s. Helpful Tips: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Billings, MT

Right Now
73°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 59%
  • Feels Like: 73°
  • Heat Index: 73°
  • Wind: 10 mph
  • Wind Chill: 73°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:48:32 AM
  • Sunset: 08:52:45 PM
  • Dew Point: 57°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Hot. High 96F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...High temperatures will range from 96 to 102 degrees.
Nighttime lows will range from 67 to 73 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

