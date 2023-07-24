Heat Advisory Extended

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Hot. High 96F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.