Halloween Weekend Planner
This Halloween weekend is shaping up to be dry and mild this year, with breezy conditions expected along the foothills, west of Billings.

Billings, MT

Right Now
51°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 28%
  • Feels Like: 48°
  • Heat Index: 51°
  • Wind: 10 mph
  • Wind Chill: 48°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:49:16 AM
  • Sunset: 06:06:36 PM
  • Dew Point: 19°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

