Halloween Weekend Planner

This Halloween weekend is shaping up to be dry and mild this year, with breezy conditions expected along the foothills, west of Billings.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 28%
- Feels Like: 48°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 48°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:49:16 AM
- Sunset: 06:06:36 PM
- Dew Point: 19°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:49:16 AM
Sunset: 06:06:36 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:50:39 AM
Sunset: 06:05:06 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:52:03 AM
Sunset: 06:03:37 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:53:26 AM
Sunset: 06:02:10 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:54:49 AM
Sunset: 06:00:44 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:56:12 AM
Sunset: 05:59:20 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:57:35 AM
Sunset: 05:57:57 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.