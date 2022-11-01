Gusty Winds: Tues & Wed
KULR

A strong cold front Tuesday evening through Wednesday will bring gusty, to locally strong wind gusts across the region. The strongest winds will be in the mountains and foothills, impacting high profile vehicles and those pulling trailers. 

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
51°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 41%
  • Feels Like: 49°
  • Heat Index: 51°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 49°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:54:47 AM
  • Sunset: 06:00:42 PM
  • Dew Point: 29°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sun and a few clouds with gusty winds. High 58F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Recommended for you