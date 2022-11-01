Gusty Winds: Tues & Wed

A strong cold front Tuesday evening through Wednesday will bring gusty, to locally strong wind gusts across the region. The strongest winds will be in the mountains and foothills, impacting high profile vehicles and those pulling trailers.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 41%
- Feels Like: 49°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 49°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:54:47 AM
- Sunset: 06:00:42 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few clouds with gusty winds. High 58F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:54:47 AM
Sunset: 06:00:42 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:56:10 AM
Sunset: 05:59:17 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: W @ 24 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Overcast. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:57:33 AM
Sunset: 05:57:55 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:58:56 AM
Sunset: 05:56:33 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 08:00:19 AM
Sunset: 05:55:13 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:01:43 AM
Sunset: 04:53:55 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:03:06 AM
Sunset: 04:52:38 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
