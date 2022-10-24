Gusty Winds Possible
Strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected in the Livingston to Nye area. These winds will develop late Monday afternoon and reach peak strength in the evening. Know your vehicle limits, delay travel or use alternate routes, and secure loose items! Difficult travel is possible on I-90, I-94, Highway 191 and Highway 212.

