Gusty Winds Possible

Strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected in the Livingston to Nye area. These winds will develop late Monday afternoon and reach peak strength in the evening. Know your vehicle limits, delay travel or use alternate routes, and secure loose items! Difficult travel is possible on I-90, I-94, Highway 191 and Highway 212.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 44%
- Feels Like: 44°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 44°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:43:37 AM
- Sunset: 06:12:45 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 54F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:43:37 AM
Sunset: 06:12:45 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:44:59 AM
Sunset: 06:11:09 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: W @ 20 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:46:22 AM
Sunset: 06:09:35 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:47:45 AM
Sunset: 06:08:02 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:49:08 AM
Sunset: 06:06:30 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:50:31 AM
Sunset: 06:05 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:51:54 AM
Sunset: 06:03:31 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
