Gusty Winds Bring Warmer Temperatures
As temperatures turn warmer, you'll notice an increase in winds this holiday weekend. You can expect gusty southwest to west winds along the foothills Saturday night and Sunday, along with brisk northwest winds capable of producing some blowing snow in the southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. There's also a chance for mixed precipitation Saturday evening across much of south central and eastern Montana. Any ice accumulations will be light, but slick roads will still persist where the freezing rain falls. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 64%
  • Feels Like: -9°
  • Heat Index:
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: -9°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:53:15 AM
  • Sunset: 04:34:07 PM
  • Dew Point: -8°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

