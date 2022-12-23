Gusty Winds Bring Warmer Temperatures

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.