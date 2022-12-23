Gusty Winds Bring Warmer Temperatures

As temperatures turn warmer, you'll notice an increase in winds this holiday weekend. You can expect gusty southwest to west winds along the foothills Saturday night and Sunday, along with brisk northwest winds capable of producing some blowing snow in the southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. There's also a chance for mixed precipitation Saturday evening across much of south central and eastern Montana. Any ice accumulations will be light, but slick roads will still persist where the freezing rain falls.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: -9°
- Heat Index: 1°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: -9°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:53:15 AM
- Sunset: 04:34:07 PM
- Dew Point: -8°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery
- Ethics complaint filed against Montana's lieutenant governor
- Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
- Poor road conditions & emergency closures in Montana may impact your holiday travel plans
- Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
- Several Montana schools canceling, teaching remote classes Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings
- Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
- Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody following shooting in Billings
- Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: -9°
- Heat Index: 1°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: -9°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:53:15 AM
- Sunset: 04:34:07 PM
- Dew Point: -8°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:53:15 AM
Sunset: 04:34:07 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:53:39 AM
Sunset: 04:34:44 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:54:01 AM
Sunset: 04:35:23 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:54:21 AM
Sunset: 04:36:04 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:54:37 AM
Sunset: 04:36:47 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:54:51 AM
Sunset: 04:37:33 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:55:03 AM
Sunset: 04:38:21 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.