Frigid Temperatures and Bitterly Cold Wind Chills

The coldest air of the season has arrived. This frigid air will stay with us all week, along with bitterly cold wind chills. Now, more than ever, it's important to protect pets and livestock. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle (especially with Christmas travel this week). Limit outdoor exposure, and dress in layers, covering all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in a matter of MINUTES at these temperatures.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: -18°
- Heat Index: -2°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: -18°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:51:24 AM
- Sunset: 04:32:05 PM
- Dew Point: -9°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. High around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills of 20 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder wind chills are possible from Wednesday night into Friday morning, and may require a Warning in many locations at that time. Stay tuned! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover all exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:51:24 AM
Sunset: 04:32:05 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:51:58 AM
Sunset: 04:32:31 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low -11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 07:52:30 AM
Sunset: 04:33 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NE @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low -22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:53 AM
Sunset: 04:33:32 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:53:27 AM
Sunset: 04:34:05 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:53:51 AM
Sunset: 04:34:42 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:54:13 AM
Sunset: 04:35:20 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
