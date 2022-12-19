Frigid Temperatures and Bitterly Cold Wind Chills
The coldest air of the season has arrived. This frigid air will stay with us all week, along with bitterly cold wind chills. Now, more than ever, it's important to protect pets and livestock. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle (especially with Christmas travel this week). Limit outdoor exposure, and dress in layers, covering all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in a matter of MINUTES at these temperatures.

Right Now
-2°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Feels Like: -18°
  • Heat Index: -2°
  • Wind: 9 mph
  • Wind Chill: -18°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:51:24 AM
  • Sunset: 04:32:05 PM
  • Dew Point: -9°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. High around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills of 20 to 45 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or
frozen. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder wind chills are possible from
Wednesday night into Friday morning, and may require a Warning in
many locations at that time. Stay tuned!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you
must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will
keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover all exposed skin to
reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a
hat will keep you from losing your body heat.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

&&

